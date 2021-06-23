Orange County Health Department's Dr. Raul Pino Says Twelve Cases of COVID-19 Delta Variant Have Been Identified in the Area

Epidemiologists confirmed the cases in the county after 1 pm today.

Pino says there is little information available on these 12 cases.

But he says this variant, which originated in India, will likely become the dominant variant in the county in just a few weeks.

“These numbers are going to increase in the same way that the other variants we saw by 20 and 30 and then 150 and 300. This one is going to be the predominant variant in a few weeks. And this cycle will happen. A new variant will come and it will take over."

Pino says that’s why more people should get vaccinated in the community as the COVID-19 shot works well against all variants that have been identified so far.

Mayor Jerry Demings says that means all people, 12 years of age and up should get the shot.

“As our youth are reengaging in a number of ways within our school system in the summer programs. They really need to get vaccinated. Earlier today on our call, Mr. Scott Howat from the Orange County Public Schools indicated that this summer, they have some 45,000 students who are attending summer school. And that creates opportunities for exposure. The more the youth are in immediate proximity of one another in significant numbers."

The CDC says the Delta variant now makes up about 10 percent of all known COVID-19 cases in the US and may carry the risk of more severe illness.



