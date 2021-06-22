Three New Performances Will Ring In Walt Disney World Resort's 50th Anniversary This Fall: See the Artist Sketches

Visitors to Disney’s theme parks this fall can look forward to two new nighttime and one new daytime performances in honor of Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary.





All three performances will debut at the parks on October 1 in honor of Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary.

“Disney Enchantment,” a nightly show featuring live music, a light show, fireworks and projections will launch at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

"Disney Enchantment." (Disney)

“Disney Enchantment." (Disney)[/caption]

While “Harmonious,” a nightly celebration of Disney’s classic songs and stories performed in over a dozen languages by some 240 artists will premiere at Epcot.

"Harmonious" (Kent Phillips, photographer)

“Harmonious” (Kent Phillips, photographer)[/caption]

On the dayside, the Disney KiteTails display will feature performers flying life-size kites and windcatchers throughout the day at Animal Kingdom.

Over the water, 3D kite projections will portray some of Disney’s most beloved characters.

Disney’s 50th anniversary celebrations will run from October 1, 2021 until April 1, 2023 at the Orlando theme parks.

Follow the Disney Parks blog for more information.