Three New Performances Will Ring In Walt Disney World Resort's 50th Anniversary This Fall: See the Artist Sketches

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 22, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT
(Matt Stroshane, photographer)
Matt Stroshane, photographer
/
Beginning Oct. 1, 2021, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will host “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” honoring the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Mickey and Minnie will be joined by their best pals Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto and Chip ‘n’ Dale all dressed in sparkling new looks, custom-made for the 18-month event, highlighted by embroidered impressions of Cinderella Castle on multi-toned, EARidescent fabric punctuated with pops of gold. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)

Visitors to Disney’s theme parks this fall can look forward to two new nighttime and one new daytime performances in honor of Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary.

All three performances will debut at the parks on October 1 in honor of Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary. 

“Disney Enchantment,” a nightly show featuring live music, a light show, fireworks and projections will launch at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. 

[caption id="attachment_183664" align="aligncenter" width="743"]

magic-743x418.jpg

"Disney Enchantment." (Disney)[/caption]

While “Harmonious,” a nightly celebration of Disney’s classic songs and stories performed in over a dozen languages by some 240 artists will premiere at Epcot. 

[caption id="attachment_183665" align="aligncenter" width="743"]

magic-2-743x516.jpg

"Harmonious" (Kent Phillips, photographer)[/caption]

On the dayside, the Disney KiteTails display will feature performers flying life-size kites and windcatchers throughout the day at Animal Kingdom. 

Over the water, 3D kite projections will portray some of Disney’s most beloved characters. 

Disney’s 50th anniversary celebrations will run from October 1, 2021 until April 1, 2023 at the Orlando theme parks.

Follow the Disney Parks blog for more information.

Central Florida NewsDisneyanimal kingdomMagic KingdomEpcot
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
