© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NASA Investigates UFOS & Tiny Mars Mic Captures Big Sounds

By Brendan Byrne
Published June 22, 2021 at 7:14 AM EDT
Former U.S. Senator Bill Nelson, appears before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Russell Senate Office Building in Washington.Photo: NASA/Bill Ingalls
(NASA/Bill Ingalls)
/
Former U.S. Senator Bill Nelson, appears before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Russell Senate Office Building in Washington.Photo: NASA/Bill Ingalls

A highly-anticipated report from the Pentagon on Unidentified Aerial Objects or UAPs, is due out later this month. Some UAPs are often called UFOs, and the news of such government investigations has garnered mainstream public interest.

Earlier this month, NASA’s new Administrator Bill Nelson signaled the space agency’s interest in the matter. Nelson asked NASA’s science mission directorate to investigate UAPs. We’ll speak with Administrator Nelson about his decision to investigate this phenomenon and how NASA can help to shed light on UAPs.

Then, a microphone on Mars is capturing fascinating sounds of the planet. We’ll speak with Andy Bellavia of Knowles, which developed the tech, about how a tiny hearing aid microphone is beaming back big sounds of the red planet.

And, we’ll debut a new segment on the show Shooting Stars which profiles launch and astrophotographers as they capture images of exploration.

That’s ahead on Are We There Yet here on WMFE -- America’s Space Station.

Tags
SpaceAre We There Yet
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details