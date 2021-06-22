NASA Investigates UFOS & Tiny Mars Mic Captures Big Sounds

A highly-anticipated report from the Pentagon on Unidentified Aerial Objects or UAPs, is due out later this month. Some UAPs are often called UFOs, and the news of such government investigations has garnered mainstream public interest.

Earlier this month, NASA’s new Administrator Bill Nelson signaled the space agency’s interest in the matter. Nelson asked NASA’s science mission directorate to investigate UAPs. We’ll speak with Administrator Nelson about his decision to investigate this phenomenon and how NASA can help to shed light on UAPs.

Then, a microphone on Mars is capturing fascinating sounds of the planet. We’ll speak with Andy Bellavia of Knowles, which developed the tech, about how a tiny hearing aid microphone is beaming back big sounds of the red planet.

And, we’ll debut a new segment on the show Shooting Stars which profiles launch and astrophotographers as they capture images of exploration.

That’s ahead on Are We There Yet here on WMFE -- America’s Space Station.