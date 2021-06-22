© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida's overall crime rate down, murders up in 2020

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 22, 2021 at 2:00 AM EDT
Photo: Bill Oxford
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Crime is down overall in Florida, though 2020 saw an increase in murders.

The annual crime report released by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Monday shows drops in burglaries, robberies and larcenies.

But 260 more people were murdered last year than the year before.

Overall, Florida had 1,285 murders, an increase of 14.7%. Nearly 80% of those were committed with a gun, or 1,025, up 20.2% from the year before. Overall, factoring in the state’s population growth, all crime was down 15.7% in 2020.

Central Florida NewsMurdercrimerapeHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
