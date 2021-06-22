Fishkind Conversations: On DeSantis Ending Federal Unemployment Assistance 2 Months Early

Governor Ron DeSantis will stop the flow of federal pandemic unemployment assistance to Florida residents as of Saturday. DeSantis is ending the supplemental $300 per week in benefits, two months before the federal program runs out.

He says it’s because of all the job openings across the state. But economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind tells WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston, it’s not that simple.

Fishkind starts with a quick refresher on how the federal program works.

