© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Driver says he is devastated by fatal Pride parade crash

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 22, 2021 at 2:00 AM EDT
Photo: Sharon McCutcheon
Photo: Sharon McCutcheon

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The 77-year-old driver who accidentally slammed his truck into fellow members of a gay chorus group says he was devastated by the crash at the start of a Pride parade in South Florida.

One member of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus was killed and two others were injured in the crash Saturday night.

Driver Fred Johnson said Monday that he would never do anything to intentionally harm anyone.

Fort Lauderdale police also said that all evidence indicates it was a terrible accident, noting Johnson was fully cooperating with the investigation and there was no evidence that drugs or alcohol were involved.

Tags
gayCentral Florida NewsPride paradeLGBTQpride
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details