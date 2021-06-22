© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

As Pandemic Eases, Children's Advocates Worry Food Assistance Will Dwindle — Leaving Kids Hungry

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 22, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT
Photo: Jhon David
Photo: Jhon David

A statewide organization representing farmworkers is raising alarms about food insecurity among Latino Floridians.

Arturo Lopez is executive director of the Coalition of Florida Farmworker Organizations — based in Homestead.
"Now that the pandemic is kind of easing up, we see that the resources are now going back, going back. And pretty soon, we're going to not have any of the resources that are trying to feed families." Lopez is hoping for a federal policy change that would make undocumented children eligible for SNAP benefits — sometimes called food stamps. He says sometimes his group helps families apply for assistance where some of the family members are citizens and some are undocumented. Like a family with three children: "One of them was born here. The other two weren't, so that that family only gets food stamps for that one child. I really think that regardless of the status of the children, they should be eligible." Lopez said the group also advocated for a bill in the Florida Legislature that would have reimbursed nonprofits that help people sign up for food benefits. It died in committee during this year's session.

Tags
coronaviruscovid-19pandemicCentral Florida NewsHealthhungerLatino
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details