© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

VA To Offer Gender-Affirming Surgery For Veterans

By Talia Blake
Published June 21, 2021 at 7:38 AM EDT
Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs plans to expand their LGBTQ services to offer gender-affirming surgeries to transgender veterans.

U.S. VA Secretary Denis McDonough delivered the news at a Pride event in Orlando Saturday, giving praise to the work done by the Orlando VA Medical Center, and noting the Pulse NightClub shooting that devastated Orlando 5 years ago this month. 

The VA will modify rules in their Code of Federal Regulations to provide transgender and gender diverse veterans with transition-related surgical procedures. 

The Department said it will take about two years to develop the framework and implement the new policy to include the surgeries. It’s unknown how many veterans want gender-affirming surgeries, but the VA estimates fewer than 4,000 will be interested.

The announcement comes in the midst of Pride month.

Tags
Central Florida NewsHealth
Talia Blake
After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she was an intern for WMFE’s public affairs show, Intersection. In her spare time, Talia is an avid foodie and enjoys working out.
See stories by Talia Blake
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details