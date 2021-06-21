© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Officials: Deadly Pride parade crash appears unintentional

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 21, 2021 at 2:31 AM EDT
Photo: Ian Taylor
Photo: Ian Taylor

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a driver unintentionally slammed into spectators at the start of a Pride parade in South Florida, killing one person and seriously injuring another.

Saturday’s crash at the Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade initially drew speculation that it was a hate crime directed at the gay community.

However, Wilton Manors Vice Mayor Paul Rolli said Sunday that the early investigation shows it was an accident.

The 77-year-old driver was taken into custody, but police said no charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.

Tags
gayCentral Florida NewsHealthLGBTQpride
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details