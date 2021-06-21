Goodwill Opens Four Pop-Up Vaccination Clinics at Central Florida Stores

Goodwill patrons can do their shopping and then get vaccinated against COVID-19 at four stores throughout the Central Florida area starting this week.

Goodwill Industries of Central Florida and the Florida Department of Health in Orange County have teamed up on the four pop-up vaccination clinics.

Shoppers can choose from either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Anyone who opts to receive the Pfizer shot, can return to that same store location three weeks later for the second dose.

No appointments are needed and there is no charge for this service. All shots are distributed in store parking lots.

First doses are available at the Goldenrod store on June 22, the S. OBT store on June 29, the Curry Ford store on July 1, and the Taft Outlet store on July 13.

Here's the full list of locations and times:

Goodwill Industries of Central Florida (Goldenrod)





Tues., June 22, 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (or until supplies last)

Returns: Tues., July 20, 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (or until supplies last)

Goodwill Industries of Central Florida (S. OBT)





Tues., June 29, 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (or until supplies last)

Returns: Tues., July 27, 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (or until supplies last)

Goodwill Industries of Central Florida (Curry Ford)





Thurs., July 1, 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (or until supplies last)

Returns: Thurs., July 22, 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (until supplies last)

Goodwill Industries of Central Florida (Taft Outlet)

