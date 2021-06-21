6 inmates injured in van crash on Florida highway

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (AP) — Six inmates are recovering in the hospital after a transport van crashed on a Florida highway.

Authorities say a box truck rear-ended the van on 1-75 near Belleview early Sunday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the van was driven by U.S. Corrections, a private inmate services company. Six inmates were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The seventh inmate was not injured.

Two guards in the van were also uninjured.

The 41-year-old driver of the box truck is charged with careless driving and failure to provide insurance.