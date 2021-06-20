Urso’s late goal lifts Orlando City over Toronto FC 3-2

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Júnior Urso scored on a give-and-go with Chris Mueller in the 84th minute to lift Orlando City to a 3-2 victory over Toronto FC.

Orlando City opened the scoring 49 seconds into the match with Tesho Akindele slotting it through the goalkeeper’s legs.

Nani made it 2-0 with a header to finish Akindele’s cross in the eighth minute.

Ayo Akinola scored with a header in the 10th minute, and Jonathan Osorio tied it in the 39th minute for Toronto.