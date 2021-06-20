© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

One dead after driver crashes into crowd at Pride parade in Florida

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 20, 2021 at 3:36 AM EDT
Photo: Mercedes Melting
Photo: Mercedes Melting

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a driver slammed into spectators at the start of a Pride parade in South Florida, killing one man and injuring another.

News outlets report a statement from the president of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus says the driver and the victims were a “part of the chorus family.”

The driver was taken into custody.

Authorities did not say whether they think the crash was intentional. Police say the other victim is expected to survive.

The crash happened near a convertible Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz was riding in. She said in a statement she was “deeply shaken and devastated that a life was lost.”

Tags
gayCentral Florida NewsPride paradeLGBTQpride
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details