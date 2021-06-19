Florida county closes government building after COVID deaths

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida county has shuttered its main administration building after several employees contracted COVID-19 and two people died.

Employees of the Manatee County Administration Building were ordered to leave Friday afternoon while the facility was disinfected and fogged.

Epidemiologists were onsite conducting contact tracing. According to a press release from county officials, "individual employees in the IT department who were known to be fully vaccinated and who were in close proximity of those who were infected did not contract COVID-19.”

The building is set to re-open Monday. County commissioners voted last month to repeal COVID safety measures, and instead encouraged residents to use their best judgment.