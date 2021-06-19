© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida county closes government building after COVID deaths

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 19, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida county has shuttered its main administration building after several employees contracted COVID-19 and two people died.

Employees of the Manatee County Administration Building were ordered to leave Friday afternoon while the facility was disinfected and fogged.

Epidemiologists were onsite conducting contact tracing. According to a press release from county officials, "individual employees in the IT department who were known to be fully vaccinated and who were in close proximity of those who were infected did not contract COVID-19.”

The building is set to re-open Monday. County commissioners voted last month to repeal COVID safety measures, and instead encouraged residents to use their best judgment.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
