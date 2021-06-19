© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Driver hits 2 at start of Pride parade in South Florida

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 19, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT
Photo: Stavrialena Gontzou
Photo: Stavrialena Gontzou

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — A driver has slammed into spectators at the start of a Pride parade in South Florida, injuring at least two people.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis confirmed the crash occurred Saturday evening at the Stonewall Pride Parade in the nearby city of Wilton Manors.

WPLG-TV reports that the driver of the truck was taken into custody. Authorities did not immediately say whether they believe the crash was intentional.

Photos and video from the scene showed Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz in tears while in a convertible at the parade. Wilton Manors police tweeted Saturday night that the parade was canceled due to a “tragic event.”

Tags
Central Florida NewshomophobiaLGBTQhate crimeprideviolence
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details