© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tropical Storm Warnings Are Now in Effect For Parts of Florida Ahead of the Weekend

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 18, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
Photo: NWS Melbourne
Photo: NWS Melbourne

Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect from the western Florida Panhandle to the Louisiana coast ahead of what the National Hurricane Center is calling "Potential Tropical Cyclone Three."

Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne says it's likely to become a tropical storm later today.

"The center of the storm is likely to make landfall along the Louisiana coast late tonight, but the heaviest rain and gusty winds will be on the eastern side of the storm into the Florida Panhandle. The heavy rain will slide into Georgia and the Carolinas Saturday night and Sunday."

Ray says flooding is the primary hazard from this storm.

5 to 10 inches of rain is forecast from the western Panhandle to southeastern Louisiana. He says 2 to 4 inches is likely from Florida's Big Bend northward into the Midlands and upstate of South Carolina through the weekend.

Tags
Central Florida Newstropical storm warningstormhurricanetropical storm
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details