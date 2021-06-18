© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
It's Time to Do the Numbers: The Weekly Florida Department of Health Coronavirus Report is In

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 18, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT
Photo: Mika Baumeister
Photo: Mika Baumeister

Florida added more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases over the last week according to the latest figures from the department of health. 

In a now once-a-week report, Florida recorded 10,095 new coronavirus cases this week, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 2,310,881. 

That represents a 3.3 percent positivity rate.

The state also added 290 new deaths over the past week, bringing the death toll to 37,555 people. 

In Orange County, there were 769 new cases, at a 3.2 percent positivity rate.

Some 373,438 people got the COVID-19 shot over the past seven days throughout the state. So far, over 10.6 million Floridians have gotten inoculated. 

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
