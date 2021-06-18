Florida Leads U.S. In People Insured By Obamacare Plans

The Affordable Care Act or ACA will remain as it is. That’s after the US Supreme Court rejected a challenge yesterday by Florida and 17 other Republican-led states against it.

Dr. Bernard Ashby is a cardiologist in Miami and the state lead for the Committee to Protect Health Care. "If the ACA was struck down millions of Americans with preexisting conditions ranging from asthma and arthritis to cancer would see their insurance companies stop covering them or charge higher premiums." More than 2 million Florida residents have gotten subsidized health insurance through the federal marketplace at healthcare.gov. Florida has the most people enrolled in these plans in the US. Plaintiffs in the case wanted the court to strike down the law after Congress threw out the mandate that required people to have coverage or else pay a penalty some years ago. They said the penalty was so intertwined with the law that without it, the law doesn’t stand. The court has upheld the law three times.