Volusia Teen Facing Adult Criminal Charges In Break-In, Shoot-out With Deputies

The Volusia County state attorney’s office has decided how to charge two children accused of breaking into a home, taking guns and shooting at deputies.

On June 1, officers say a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy fled a juvenile home and broke into a house nearby in Enterprise.

Police allege the pair found weapons and opened fire on officers in a 20-minute standoff where officers can be heard praying that they won’t have to shoot them. Ultimately, the 14-year-old girl was shot multiple times, and the 12-year-old boy surrendered with an AK-47.

State Attorney R.J. Larizza said the girl, who survived, will be charged as an adult. The 12-year-old boy will be charged as a juvenile.

“And we talked to the law enforcement folks because, let’s face it, the officers were the ones who were shot at," Larizza said. "We wanted their input on this. The sheriff’s office, they’re great partners, we talked about, and we believe this was the appropriate way to handle it."

Both children face charges including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and armed burglary of a dwelling. State Attorney R.J. Larizza thanked law enforcement.

“They did everything they could do to try and save the violence to escalate. I just want to commend them for that," Larizza said.