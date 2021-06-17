© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Supreme Court says no to marijuana ballot proposal

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 17, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT
Photo: Roberto Valdivia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A proposed constitutional amendment to allow recreational marijuana in Florida won’t be on the 2022 ballot. The state Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the ballot language was misleading.

Language in the ballot summary said it would allow “limited use” of marijuana for people 21 and older, but the court said nothing in the actual amendment language limits the use of marijuana.

A group called Sensible Florida called for marijuana to be regulated like alcohol. The proposal already had an uphill battle, needing about 862,000 more voter signatures to make the ballot.

And Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed a bill that limits contributions to groups sponsoring ballot initiatives.

Tags
Central Florida NewsmarijuanaSupreme Courtpot
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
