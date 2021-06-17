© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida gov heeds call from Texas, Arizona for border help

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 17, 2021 at 2:41 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is castigating the Biden administration for what he called “a disaster and an emergency” at the nation’s border with Mexico.

On Wednesday, the Republican governor said he would send law enforcement to Texas and Arizona, whose Republican governors have appealed to other states for help.

DeSantis becomes the first governor to heed the call from Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to send law enforcement officers to the border.

The Florida governor was scant on details, including when the personnel will head to the border — or how many.

Tags
Central Florida NewsMexico borderDeSantisjoe bidenborder wallGovernor Ron DeSantis
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
