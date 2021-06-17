© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Congress designating Pulse massacre site a national memorial

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 17, 2021 at 2:41 AM EDT
The temporary memorial at the Pulse nightclub site. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
The temporary memorial at the Pulse nightclub site. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has taken a formal step toward sending a bill to President Joe Biden that designates the site of the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in American history as a national memorial.

The measure creates the National Pulse Memorial at the site of the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

That's where a gunman killed 49 people and wounded 53 others five years ago.

Congress finished the bill last week. Pelosi took the routine step of formally signing it at a ceremony where she said lawmakers must finally approve stronger background check requirements and other gun curbs.

Tags
Central Florida NewsnightclubShootinggun violencemass shootingPulseviolence
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details