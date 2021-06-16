Valencia College Adjunct Professors Vote to Unionize

Adjunct professors at Valencia College have won their bid to unionize.





The part-time teachers say they can now focus on negotiating for a better future when it comes to job security, better benefits, increased wages, and more pathways to full-time jobs.

Adjunct Priscila LaPuente only makes about 2,200 dollars a course right now at Valencia College. But she says with today’s victory, she hopes she’ll be able to make a living wage and have a more consistent teaching schedule.

“This is a successful fight against the injustice perpetuated against adjuncts nationwide. And we’re doing our part here in Central Florida.”

LaPuente says their victory has set a precedent for other adjuncts in the state and around the country to fight for these same rights.

“The treatment of adjuncts in the past forty plus years, the adjunctification of the workforce and all the injustices now we’re fighting against. And thankfully little by little we’re being successful and it’s the right thing to do.”

Florida now has have over 10,000 unionized workers at higher education institutions in the state.