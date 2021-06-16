© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Royal Caribbean Postpones Odyssey of the Seas Launch After Eight Crew Members Test Positive for COVID-19

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 16, 2021 at 6:57 AM EDT
Photo: Josiah Weiss
Photo: Josiah Weiss

The ship was supposed to have its first cruise on July 3. Now, that's pushed back to July 31.

The inaugural launch of the Odyssey of the Seas will set sail on July 31 instead of July 3. A test cruise scheduled for June has also been postponed. 

The decision was made after 8 crew members on the Odyssey of the Seas tested positive for COVID-19. Two of the eight crew members who are sick have mild symptoms. The others are asymptomatic.

All crew members aboard the ship were vaccinated on June 4th, which means no crew members will have full immunity against the virus until this Friday. 

In a statement on President Michael Bayley’s Facebook page, he says guests will be notified of this scheduling change. 

Bayley says, “While disappointing, this is the right decision for the health and well-being of our crew and guests.”

He says all crew members on the Odyssey of the Seas will undergo a 14-day quarantine and routine COVID-19 testing. 

Tags
coronaviruscovid-19pandemiccruisesCentral Florida NewsRoyal CaribbeanHealthVaccine
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details