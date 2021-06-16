Orange County Officials Warn Residents to Prepare for Hurricanes As Tropics Wake Up
The hurricane season officially started on June 1.
Meteorologists have predicted 13 to 20 named storms this hurricane season, with 6 to 10 hurricanes. Three to 5 of those hurricanes could become major hurricanes.
Orange County Fire Division Chief Lauraleigh Avery says families should have a hurricane readiness plan and disaster kit in place.
Avery says that the kit should include water, food and medication for 5 to 7 days for all people, babies and pets.
“Don’t forget their needs, their basic needs and also the medications that your pets might need.”
[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/13011_STORM_DANIELLE-1.wav"][/audio]
And Avery says residents can register for a spot in a special needs shelter now.
“In making your plan consider loved ones with special needs. Orange County has resources to assist and we recommend that people register well in advance of a storm by calling 311.”
[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/clip-for-13010-.mp3"][/audio]
Avery recommended people pack batteries, a flashlight, cash, insurance papers and a battery operated radio with them for the shelter too.
Download the Florida Storms app, to get weather updates on your phone before and during a storm.