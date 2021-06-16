© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orange County Library System Honored as Florida Library of the Year for Its Pandemic Services

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 16, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT
Photo: Jerry Wang
If you’re picking up a book from the Orange County Library System tonight, you’re doing so at the 2021 Florida Library of the Year. 

The library system was awarded the honor by the Florida Library Association for its commitment to continuing its services to patrons throughout the pandemic. 

Staff and volunteers turned in-person programming into online events and worked with health experts to reopen branches when it was safe and with COVID protocols in place.

In a statement, Library Director Mary Anne Hodel says the award is a wonderful recognition of everyone at the library’s hard work over the past year. 

Hodel says, “I am so proud of the way our staff rallied to keep our libraries in operation during one of the most challenging times we’ve ever experienced.” 

Hodel also received a lifetime achievement award for her leadership of the library system.

