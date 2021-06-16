On Florida's horizon: Dust, brilliant sunsets and allergies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Sunsets across Florida in the coming days could become even more spectacular, as clouds of dust from the Sahara desert sweep in across the Atlantic coast.

The plume is expected to dampen storm activity but worsen air pollution, causing problems for some people with allergies and other respiratory issues.

Some health experts say symptoms could mimic those from COVID-19. NASA is monitoring the dust, which was swept off Africa by strong winds swirling across the deserts of Mali and Mauritania.

Trade winds are carrying the plume across the ocean. The leading edge is expected to arrive in Florida in the coming days.