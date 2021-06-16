© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association Launches New Website for Jobseekers, Employers in the Hospitality Industry

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 16, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT
Photo: Jonathan Macedo
Photo: Jonathan Macedo

The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association has launched a website to help laid off and furloughed hospitality workers find jobs in Central Florida. 

The website is free to use for jobseekers. 

The association’s Director of Research and Marketing Support Susan McKinley says there are currently about 600 employers looking to fill positions through the service.

“The jobs are entry level to managerial and it’s just, I think it’s going to be really, we're hoping it's going to be really helpful."

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/13005_LODGING_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

McKinley says the website aims to help jobseekers and local small businesses find a good match during what she calls a workforce shortage in the industry.

“People are coming back to work, but our industry is still down thousands of jobs. Right now, it’s almost like let’s make a deal. If you’re a jobseeker, there’s a job out there for you.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/13006_LODGING_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Employers either need to be association members or pay a 50 dollar fee to post on the job board.

Click the link, to visit the website.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
