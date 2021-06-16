© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida man convicted of machete slaying at pot grow house

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 16, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT
Photo: Add Wedd
Photo: Add Wedd

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man will serve a life sentence after a jury convicted him of killing a marijuana grow house operator with a machete. A judge in Hillsborough County sentenced 41-year-old Yuniel Sentmanat-Gonzalez after a jury convicted him Tuesday of first-degree murder, burglary of a dwelling and attempted robbery. The grow house was in the victim's Brandon home. Sentmanat-Gonzalez and five others wearing masks broke into the house in 2015. The victim fought back and pulled the mask off one of the attackers. Prosecutors said the victim’s girlfriend saw Sentmanat-Gonzalez’s face. The mask left at the scene also contained his DNA and he left fingerprints at the scene.

Tags
Central Florida NewsMurdermarijuanapotweed
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details