© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Energy milestone: Florida utility topples last coal chimney

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 16, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT
Photo: Yaroslav Maltsev
Photo: Yaroslav Maltsev

INDIANTOWN, Fla. (AP) — Florida Power & Light imploded the 495-foot chimney stack of its last coal-fired generating plant.

Wednesday's demolition was being described as a milestone in the utility's transition to cleaner energy sources.

A demolition company used more than 170 pounds of explosives to implode the stack and an adjoining conveyor building north of West Palm Beach.

The plant was built in 1995 and the utility purchased it in 2016. It shut the plant down more than two years ago. Florida Power & Light will tear down the rest of the plant later this year.

Tags
Central Florida Newsclean energygreencoalrenewable energypollution
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details