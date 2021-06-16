2 recovering from shark bites off Florida coast

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 12-year-old Florida boy and a 71-year-old man are recovering after being bitten by sharks in two separate encounters in New Smyrna Beach.

Volusia County officials say the man was standing in knee-deep water when he was bitten on his right foot.

The boy was bitten after jumping off his surfboard in waist-deep water when a shark bit him in the right calf.

The man was treated on the scene, while the boy was taken to a nearby hospital.