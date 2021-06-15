© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Space Tourism: Up There & Down Here

By Brendan Byrne
Published June 15, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT
Jeff Bezos, founder of Blue Origin, inspects New Shepard’s West Texas launch facility before the rocket’s maiden voyage. Photo: Blue Origin
A seat on Blue Origin’s first crewed New Shepard flight went for $28 million at auction. The trip promises a launch to the edge of space with breathtaking views and moments of weightlessness and Blue’s founder Jeff Bezos will be there, too.

It marks the start of a new chapter of space tourism. Leaders in this industry touted the development of space tourism will open up space for all but with a price tag that high, just who will get to go? Blue Origin isn’t the only player, either. Virgin Galactic and SpaceX both have plans for space tourists. So what’s the future of this burgeoning market? We’ll speak with Laura Forczyk, space policy analyst and founder of consulting firm Astralytical, about the future of space tourism up there.

Then, if you can’t afford to go to space, or just want to stay firmly planted on the ground, there’s still plenty to see. We’ll talk with Julia Bergeron, the co-founder of Space Coast Launch Ambassadors about what the Space Coast has to offer for explorers that want to stay here on Earth.

The future of space tourism -- that’s ahead on Are We There Yet, here on WMFE, America’s Space Station.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
