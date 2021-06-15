© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Scientists look for link between wastewater and algae in bay

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 15, 2021 at 2:41 AM EDT
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection reported blue-green algae in the water at Carney Island park on Lake Weir. However, the toxins sometimes produced by the algae were not detected. Photo: DEP
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Scientists are looking for any links to dreaded algae blooms and the pumping of 215 gallons of wastewater into Tampa Bay from the site of an old fertilizer plant two months ago.

Scientists want to know whether the specific nutrients found in wastewater at the Piney Point plant match those being consumed by the organisms growing around the bay.

They plan to use a kind of signature within different molecules to follow where nitrogen goes and how it gets used in the environment.

The wastewater was pumped into Tampa Bay after a leak developed in a reservoir at the plant.

