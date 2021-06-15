© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orange County Students Can Get Free Lunches at Area Libraries Over Summer Vacation

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 15, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT
pizza

Students can now get free lunches over the summer holidays at their local library.

The grab-and-go meals will be available for pickup at mobile food trucks parked outside six Orange County Library System branches in the area from June 1 through July 30.

Children 18 years of age and younger can pick up the premade lunches Monday through Friday during the week.

Sites will be closed on Monday, July 5 in observance of Independence Day.

All lunches must be eaten off site due to COVID-19 health protocols. Food is free to all kids and no application is needed to qualify for the summer food program.

The lunches are provided through the USDA’s Summer BreakSpot program.

Participating libraries include:


  • Chickasaw Branch: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

  • Fairview Shores Branch: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

  • Hiawassee Branch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

  • South Creek Branch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

  • North Orange Branch: 12:45 – 1:45 p.m.

  • South Trail Branch: 1 – 2 p.m.

K-12 schoolsCentral Florida NewsUSDA BreakSpotfood insecurityHealthsummerhunger
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
