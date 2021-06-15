© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Officials: Body of man who tried to rescue 2 recovered

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 15, 2021 at 2:42 AM EDT
Photo: Christopher Engstrom
Photo: Christopher Engstrom

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida deputies believe they have found the body of a good Samaritan who tried to rescue a father and son who drowned off a Tampa Bay area beach last week.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said during a news conference that he believes the body recovered off Apollo Beach Monday morning is Kristoff Murray, though his office is awaiting confirmation from the medical examiner.

Officials say Murray and his wife were at the Apollo Beach Nature Preserve on Friday when they saw Janosh Purackal and his 3-year-old son struggling in a rip current.

Murray went to help, and all three disappeared. Rescue crews found Purackal and his son that evening. Crews continued to search for Murray over the weekend.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
