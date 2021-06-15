© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida gets another legal challenge to new elections rules

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 15, 2021 at 2:42 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — More groups are challenging Florida’s new elections laws.

The Fair Elections Center and the Southern Poverty Law Center filed a federal lawsuit Monday on behalf of Head Count and the Harriet Tubman Freedom Fighters.

The suit asserts that the new law foments distrust against civic organizations that work to register voters.

At the core of the complaint is state-mandated language that third-party voter registration groups must warn Floridians that they might not submit a voter’s application documents in a timely fashion.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
