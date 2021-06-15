Fireworks Return to Disney World In Time for 4th of July

Fireworks are coming back to Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland in Anaheim in time for the 4th of July holiday.





The fireworks, a Disney tradition since 1957, will return to Magic Kingdom and Epcot for the first time since the start of the pandemic on July 1.

At Magic Kingdom, the fireworks are part of the “Happily Ever After” nightly performance at the park including projections and a light show on Cinderella’s Castle.

While at Epcot, the fireworks are a part of “EPCOT Forever,” a nightly show that takes place over World Showcase Lagoon.

Valid park admission is required to view the fireworks on the grounds. Guests who are vaccinated no longer need to wear facial coverings.

For more information, bookmark the Disney Parks blog.