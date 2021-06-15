© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fireworks Return to Disney World In Time for 4th of July

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 15, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT
Photo: Disney Parks Blog
Photo: Disney Parks Blog

Fireworks are coming back to Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland in Anaheim in time for the 4th of July holiday. 

The fireworks, a Disney tradition since 1957, will return to Magic Kingdom and Epcot for the first time since the start of the pandemic on July 1.

At Magic Kingdom, the fireworks are part of the “Happily Ever After” nightly performance at the park including projections and a light show on Cinderella’s Castle.

While at Epcot, the fireworks are a part of “EPCOT Forever,” a nightly show that takes place over World Showcase Lagoon. 

Valid park admission is required to view the fireworks on the grounds. Guests who are vaccinated no longer need to wear facial coverings.

For more information, bookmark the Disney Parks blog.

 

Tags
coronaviruscovid-19pandemicCentral Florida NewsDisneyDisney WorldFireworks
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details