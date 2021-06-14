© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Vaccinated visitors soon can take off masks at Disney World

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 14, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT
Photo: Brian McGowan

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — It will soon be a lot easier to see smiles again at Walt Disney World in Florida.

Starting Tuesday, face masks will be optional for theme park visitors who are vaccinated.

Visitors who are not fully vaccinated will still be asked to wear face masks indoors and on all rides and attractions, but Disney says on its website that workers won’t require proof of vaccination.

All visitors, whether vaccinated or not, will still be required to wear face coverings on buses, monorails and the Disney Skyliner, which is the resort's aerial gondola. Disney began allowing visitors to go without masks outdoors last month.

