© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida zoo announces birth of southern white rhino

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 14, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
Photo: ZooTampa
Photo: ZooTampa

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida zoo is announcing the birth of a southern white rhino. Officials at ZooTampa at Lowry Park say the baby was born to a 20-year-old mother named Alake.

The female calf has not been named yet, but both baby and mom are healthy and doing well.

This is the eighth white rhino born at ZooTampa as part of the plan to help the species survive.

Visitors will be able to see the baby rhino in a new Africa attraction.

The zoo says the white rhino population in Africa has rebounded through conservation efforts.

Tags
Central Florida NewsZooTamparhinoZooEnvironment
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details