Sheriff: Florida Publix shooter made Facebook threats

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 12, 2021 at 3:43 AM EDT
Image: Photo via Publix on Facebook

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The gunman who killed a grandmother and her 1-year-old grandson inside a Florida supermarket had been threatening to kill adults and children on his Facebook page, but no one reported him.

That's according to Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw.

At a Friday press conference, Bradshaw angrily said Timothy Wall could have been stopped before Thursday's shooting if anyone had reported him.

Instead, detectives say Wall went into a Publix, stalked the woman and boy for several minutes before pulling a handgun and shooting them dead before killing himself. No connection between Wall and the 69-year-old woman have been found.

