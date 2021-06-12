© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Exhibit, ceremony mark 5 years since Pulse massacre

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 12, 2021 at 3:45 AM EDT
Central Florida Officials unveiled new bill to recognize Pulse as a national memorial. Photo by Matthew Peddie
Central Florida Officials unveiled new bill to recognize Pulse as a national memorial. Photo by Matthew Peddie.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The 49 victims who were massacred at a gay nightclub shooting in Florida are being honored this week with a community run, a museum exhibit, a mass yoga session, a gay chorus performance and a street dance party.

The remembrances culminate with a ceremony Saturday on the fifth anniversary of the tragedy.

Dozens of survivors of the shooting, family members of those who died and first responders are invited to the ceremony on the grounds of the Pulse nightclub.

The club located south of downtown Orlando has been turned into an interim memorial lined with photos of the victims and rainbow-colored flowers.

Tags
Central Florida Newsgun violencemass shootingPulsePulse shootingonepulse foundation
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details