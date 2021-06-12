Crews recover body of teen who fell off Jet Ski on Lake Down

WINDERMERE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say rescue crews on Friday recovered the body of a teen who fell off a Jet Ski he was riding with a friend a day earlier on Lake Down in central Florida.

Officials say the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit found the boy’s body just before 3 p.m.

No foul play was suspected. Officials say the 17-year-old and his friend both fell into the water Thursday morning.

Investigators say the friend was later rescued, but the 17-year-old never resurfaced.

The friend was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not released. Lake Down is in Windermere, which is near Orlando.