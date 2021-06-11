© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Rabies Alert Issued for Parts of Volusia County After Cat Tests Positive

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 11, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT
Photo: Mykola Makhlai
A rabies alert has been issued for Volusia County after a cat in the area tested positive for the virus.

The Volusia County Department of Health alert is for the Briarwood Mobile Estates extending to parts of Port Orange, Allendale and Harbor Oaks.

Health officials say pet owners should check that their pets’ rabies vaccinations are up to date and should avoid contact with wild animals including bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes.

Anyone who is bitten or scratched by an animal showing signs of rabies including problems swallowing and excessive drooling or biting, should clean out the wound and seek immediate medical attention.

The CDC says rabies is a fatal yet preventable disease in humans when caught early with a rabies shot.

