Black Bear Spotted on the University of Central Florida's Main Campus

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 11, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT
Photo: UCF Police Department
Photo: UCF Police Department

The UCF Police Department says there’s a black bear roaming the main campus. 

The bear was last seen in the woods behind the UCF Recreation and Wellness Center Challenge Course. 

In a tweet the department says, “officers are keeping an eye out for the animal to ensure everyone stays safe.”

Anyone approached by the bear should remain standing, back away slowly, and speak to the bear in a loud yet calm voice.

The goal is to make your presence known to the bear along with nearby humans, while avoiding sudden movements that might spook it.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
