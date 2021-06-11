© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Back to normal? NBA plans to start '21-22 season in October

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 11, 2021 at 2:26 AM EDT
Photo: TJ Dragotta
Photo: TJ Dragotta

MIAMI (AP) — The NBA has informed teams that it intends to return to a normal schedule next season, with training camps opening in late September and the regular season set to begin on Oct. 19.

It is not an unexpected development, and Commissioner Adam Silver has said several times that the league’s intention for the past several months — virus-permitting — was to get the league back onto its regular calendar after two seasons of schedule havoc because of the pandemic.

But it will lead to another quick turnaround for the teams that make this summer’s NBA Finals.

