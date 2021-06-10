© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. Senate Passes Bill That Would Make Pulse Nightclub A National Memorial

By Talia Blake
Published June 10, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT
The temporary memorial at the site of the Pulse Nightclub. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE (2019)
The U.S Senate has approved legislation that would designate the Pulse nightclub as a national memorial. The vote comes five years after the mass shooting that left 49 dead and dozens more wounded. 

The U.S. House of Representatives approved the bill in May, after it was introduced by central Florida Representatives Darren Soto, Val Demings, and Stephanie Murphy. 

Under the bill, the site of the Pulse nightclub will be designated as the“National Pulse Memorial.” The site will not become part of the National Park system, nor can federal funds be used to support its upkeep.

The bill now heads to President Joe Biden. 

Events are scheduled this week throughout central Florida memorializing the lives lost in the mass shooting on June 12th, 2016. 

Talia Blake
After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she was an intern for WMFE’s public affairs show, Intersection. In her spare time, Talia is an avid foodie and enjoys working out.
