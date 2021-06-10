© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sunrise special: Solar eclipse thrills world's northern tier

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 10, 2021 at 7:13 AM EDT
Photo: John Kraus Photos https://www.johnkrausphotos.com/
Photo: John Kraus Photos https://www.johnkrausphotos.com/

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The top of the world got a sunrise special: a “ring of fire” solar eclipse. This so-called annular eclipse began Thursday at the Canadian province of Ontario, then swept across Greenland, the North Pole and finally Siberia.

An annular eclipse occurs when a new moon is around its farthest point from us and appearing smaller.

It doesn't completely blot out the sun.

Farther south, the upper portions of North America, Europe and Asia got a bite-size partial eclipse.

It's the first eclipse of the sun for North America since August 2017, when a total solar eclipse crisscrossed the U.S.

Tags
MichiganCentral Florida NewsMackinac IslandMackinac Bridgesolar eclipse
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details