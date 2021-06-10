© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Raptors, twists and drops on Universal's new Jurassic ride

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 10, 2021 at 2:46 AM EDT
Photo: Universal Orlando Resort
Photo: Universal Orlando Resort

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The creators of the Jurassic World VelociCoaster roller coaster at Universal Orlando Resort had more to contend with than just encounters with rabid raptors.

They faced a global pandemic that shut down the theme park resort for weeks last year and kept visitors at bay when it reopened last summer.

Now, the roller coaster opens to the public on Thursday at the resort’s Islands of Adventure park, becoming the first major ride to debut at the theme park mecca of Central Florida since last year’s virus-inspired closings.

The ride features actors from the Jurassic Park movies recreating their roles, including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and B.D. Wong.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
