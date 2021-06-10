© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Police: Shooter kills 2 then self at Florida supermarket

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 10, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT
Photo from Publix Facebook page.
Photo from Publix Facebook page.

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting inside a Florida supermarket has left three people dead, including the shooter.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman Teri Barbera says a man, woman and child died in the shooting Thursday at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach.

She says the shooter is among the dead.

Publix said in a statement that its thoughts are with the victims. Publix is Florida’s largest grocery chain, with more than 1,200 stores in the South. Further information was not immediately available.

