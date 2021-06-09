It’s official: Orlando Rep. Val Demings is running for the U.S. Senate.

She will take on incumbent U.S. Senator Marco Rubio.

Demings launched her campaign today with an online video.

“I’m running for the United States Senate because of two simple words: Never tire.”





Rubio responded with his own video, accusing Demings of being a socialist.

“Look, I’ve always known my opponent for the Senate was gonna be a far-left liberal Democrat. Today we just figured out which one of them Chuck Schumer picked. I’m looking forward to this campaign because it’s gonna offer the people of Florida a very clear difference. "





Demings gained national recognition as a House prosecutor in former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial.

She had previously been considering a run for governor in Florida.